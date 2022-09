Why MongoDB Stock Was Falling This Morning

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) were down 21% as of 10:14 a.m. ET on Thursday after the company reported results for the fiscal second quarter. Revenue growth for the quarter met expectations, but the company's outlook for profitability disappointed investors, sending the shares sharply lower.It's been a tough year for tech stocks, especially for high price-to-sales software stocks. MongoDB shares are now down 52% year to date.