04.11.2022 19:30:35
Why Monster Beverage Stock Is Bubbling Up Today
Third-quarter net sales rose 15% year over year to $1.62 billion. This result included a foreign currency headwind that reduced top-line revenues by $71 million. On the bottom line, earnings fell 4% to $0.60 per diluted share.These headline figures were largely in line with the consensus estimates among analysts. Earnings came in a bit higher than expected, while revenues stopped just short of Wall Street's targets, but both of these surprises were essentially rounding errors.
