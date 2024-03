Why Monster Beverage Stock Jumped on Thursday

Investors in Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) were feeling energized on Thursday. The stock jumped 5% by 2 p.m. ET today compared to a 0.4% uptick in the wider market, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.The beverage giant's shares are still trailing the S&P 500 in the past year, though, rising 15% through late February compared to the index's 28% rally.Thursday's spike was powered by good news on the earnings front.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel