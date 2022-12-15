|
15.12.2022 15:26:00
Why More Beer Companies Could Soon Be Turning to Cannabis
Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) shook up the cannabis industry when, in 2017, the beer maker invested in marijuana producer Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC). Since then, it has invested billions more in the company. Budweiser maker Anheuser-Busch InBev has also shown interest in the industry, as have other companies. The cannabis industry is in its early growth stages, and it may only be a matter of time before more money pours into it from the big beer companies.It has been more than four years since Canada legalized marijuana. And a recent study shows that there is a negative correlation between revenue from medical marijuana and alcohol. The data goes up until 2018, so it doesn't factor in the recreational market. But it did show that for a dollar of medical marijuana sold, alcohol revenue, on average, declined between 74 and 84 cents. In a separate study involving Washington state, researchers found that legalizing marijuana resulted in alcohol sales declining by 15%. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!