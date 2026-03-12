CGI Group Aktie
WKN: 912483 / ISIN: CA39945C1095
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13.03.2026 00:52:30
Why Morgan Stanley Stock Sank by 4% Today
Something close to a crisis is unfolding in the world of private credit, and on Thursday, Morgan Stanley's (NYSE: MS) stock was affected. On news that its investment management unit capped withdrawals from one such fund, investors bailed on Morgan Stanley shares, leaving them with a nearly 5% loss that trading session. Late on Wednesday, Morgan Stanley's North Haven Private Income Fund (PIF) sent its unit holders a letter notifying them of the new cap. Specifically, the fund wrote that it will limit tender requests to 5% of all units outstanding, as of the count last Dec. 31. This followed the fund returning around $169 million to its unit holders in redemptions already this quarter, for about 45.8% of the total requested. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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