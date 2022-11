Why (Most) Cruise Line Stocks Were Cruising Higher on Friday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The seas might be getting colder, but investors were generally very warm to cruise line stocks on Friday. Two of the industry's bellwethers, Carnival (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK) and Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), rose nearly 2% above the waterline in their share-price increases that day. Their longtime rival Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) settled for bringing up the rear, with a marginal (0.3%) decline. Norwegian's tepid performance aside, cruise line company shareholders were still basking in the glow of Royal Caribbean's third-quarter earnings release on Thursday.That operator not only posted a bottom-line profit, it trounced analyst estimates in doing so. It was almost as if the heavy rain cloud hanging over the industry since the coronavirus pandemic began to lift. Continue reading