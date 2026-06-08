Parts Aktie
WKN DE: A3CQ4X / ISIN: FR0014003MK2
|
09.06.2026 00:32:10
Why Motorcar Parts of America Surged Nearly 35% Higher Today
Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ: MPAA) was a racecar of a stock as the trading week kicked off. Investors couldn't wait to catch a ride with the auto parts company after it released highly encouraging quarterly results. The company left many other stocks in the dust with an almost 35% gain on Monday.Just before market open, Motorcar Parts opened the hood on its fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results. For the period, its net sales were slightly over $212 million, up nearly 10% year over year. More impressively, the automotive components company flipped to a net profit under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP); this was $9.7 million, or $0.42 per share, against the year-ago loss of $722,000. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Motorcar Parts of America Inc
|
07.06.26
|Ausblick: Motorcar Parts of America legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
08.02.26
|Ausblick: Motorcar Parts of America stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)