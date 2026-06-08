Parts Aktie

Parts für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CQ4X / ISIN: FR0014003MK2

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09.06.2026 00:32:10

Why Motorcar Parts of America Surged Nearly 35% Higher Today

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ: MPAA) was a racecar of a stock as the trading week kicked off. Investors couldn't wait to catch a ride with the auto parts company after it released highly encouraging quarterly results. The company left many other stocks in the dust with an almost 35% gain on Monday.Just before market open, Motorcar Parts opened the hood on its fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results. For the period, its net sales were slightly over $212 million, up nearly 10% year over year. More impressively, the automotive components company flipped to a net profit under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP); this was $9.7 million, or $0.42 per share, against the year-ago loss of $722,000. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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