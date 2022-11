Why Movado Group Stock Was Falling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Movado Group (NYSE: MOV) were pulling back today after the watch retailer missed estimates on the top line in its third-quarter earnings report, and lowered its guidance for the year.As of 12:01 p.m. ET on Tuesday, the stock was down 11.1% on the news. Movado, which sells high-end watches, reported a 2.9% decline in revenue to $211.4 million, missing estimates at $225.6 million. On a constant-currency basis, revenue was 3.4% in the period.Continue reading