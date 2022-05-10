Why MRC Global Stock Is Tumbling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of MRC Global (NYSE: MRC) had plunged more than 15% by 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Weighing on the oil stock were its first-quarter results, which came amid a sell-off in the oil market. MRC Global tallied $742 million of sales during the first quarter, 8% above last quarter and 22% higher than the year-ago period. Sales were also above the analysts' consensus estimate of $717 million. Earnings also exceeded expectations, with MRC reporting $0.17 per share compared to a $0.15-per-share consensus estimate. Image source: Getty Images.