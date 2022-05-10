|
10.05.2022 19:38:52
Why MRC Global Stock Is Tumbling Today
Shares of MRC Global (NYSE: MRC) had plunged more than 15% by 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Weighing on the oil stock were its first-quarter results, which came amid a sell-off in the oil market. MRC Global tallied $742 million of sales during the first quarter, 8% above last quarter and 22% higher than the year-ago period. Sales were also above the analysts' consensus estimate of $717 million. Earnings also exceeded expectations, with MRC reporting $0.17 per share compared to a $0.15-per-share consensus estimate. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu MRC Global Incmehr Nachrichten
|
10.05.22
|Why MRC Global Stock Is Tumbling Today (MotleyFool)
|
08.05.22
|Ausblick: MRC Global legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
24.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: MRC Global stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)