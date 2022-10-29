|
29.10.2022 00:04:00
Why MSCI Stock Soared 18.3% This Week
MSCI (NYSE: MSCI) saw its stock price climb 18.3% higher this week from last Friday's close through the closing bell today, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock is down about 22% year to date, trading at $474 per share.MSCI outperformed the major indexes this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 5.7%, the S&P 500 climbed 3.9%, and the Nasdaq gained 2.2% this week from last-Friday's close. MSCI is most well known as one of the largest providers of stock market indexes but also offers analytics and investment research to institutional investors. The major catalyst for its climb this week was its third-quarter earnings report, which beat earnings estimates. Continue reading
