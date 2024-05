Why My Portfolio Has $275,000 in Cash

This fall will mark the beginning of what will likely be three of the most expensive years of my life. My daughter will start college, joining her brother who started last fall. That kicks off three consecutive years where I expect to have two kids earning their degrees at the same time.Even with a decent income, I can't cover my household's costs of living and two kids' college educations at the same time, just from a paycheck. With two major, multi-year sets of bills coming due, I need a source of cash to cover them. That $275,000 -- safely held in the form of FDIC-insured Certificates of Deposit that mature around the time each semester's bills are due -- is how I plan to cover those charges.Image source: Getty ImagesContinue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel