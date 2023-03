Why Myers Industries Stock Dropped on Wednesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Plastic and metal product specialist Myers Industries (NYSE: MYE) underperformed a declining market on Wednesday. Shares were down 14% by 3 p.m. ET today, compared with a 0.6% drop in the S&P 500. That drop put Myers' stock back in negative territory for 2023, although shares are still comfortably beating the market over the past full year.The drop was sparked by a lukewarm reception on Wall Street to management's fourth-quarter earnings report.Myers executives said before the market opened that sales rose 7% for the selling period that ended in late December, while adjusted earnings rose 39%. The company achieved solid profitability and cash flow, too, with help from a growing brand portfolio that now includes Mohawk Rubber. "2022 was a strong year," CEO Mike McGaugh said in a press release .Continue reading