26.01.2022 22:40:21
Why Nano Dimension Stock Soared and Then Fell Today
Stocks saw volatile swings again today, but Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM) still managed to close out the day's session in the green. The 3D-printing specialist's share price closed out Wednesday's trading up roughly 4.8%. The stock had been up by as much as 12.8% in the daily session, but the Federal Reserve's confirmation that it would soon be raising interest rates to help curb inflation prompted pullbacks across the market. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index had been trending toward a big positive close, but it slipped and ended the day roughly flat after investors digested the news from the Fed.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
