Why Nano-X Imaging Zoomed 15% Higher Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Revenue has started to flow into ambitious next-generation medical technology specialist Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ: NNOX), also known as Nanox. Investors were handsomely rewarding the company for this on Thursday as the stock popped by over 15% after fourth-quarter results were published. For the period, Nanox booked revenue of $1.3 million, up from $0 in the same quarter one year previous. Going in the opposite direction was the company's non-GAAP (adjusted) net loss, which came in at more than $39 million ($0.81 per share) against 2020's Q4 $18.9 million net loss.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading