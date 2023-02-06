|
06.02.2023 22:53:16
Why Napco Security Technologies Rose as Much as 18% Today
Shares of security products and services company Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ: NSSC) rose dramatically at the open of trading on Feb. 6, gaining as much as 18% in early trading. By roughly 3:30 p.m. ET, that gain had been pared somewhat to around 11%. The big news was the company's fiscal second-quarter 2023 earnings, which came out prior to the market's open.Napco reported quarterly sales of $42.3 million, up 27% from the fiscal second quarter of 2022. That top-line figure was a record result for the second stanza of a fiscal year. Notably, recurring revenue increased 35% year over year to $14.9 million. Based on the January 2023 recurring revenue figures, management estimates that the annual run rate for recurring revenue is roughly $59 million, down slightly from December. Still, the gross margin for recurring revenue was a very notable 89% in the fiscal second quarter, up from 87%, meaning this is a highly profitable line of business. Sales of hardware rose 23% year over year, with margins of 23%, up from 8% in the year-ago period.On the bottom line, earnings came in at $0.23 per share in the fiscal second quarter of 2023, up from $0.03 per share in the same quarter of the prior year. Wall Street consensus estimates had been calling for $0.14 per share, so it was a fairly large beat. Combine that with the more modest beat on the top line, however, and it's easy to see why investors were particularly positive about Napco's shares today.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NAPCOmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NAPCOmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NAPCO
|0,95
|-36,67%