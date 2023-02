Why Napco Security Technologies Rose as Much as 18% Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of security products and services company Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ: NSSC) rose dramatically at the open of trading on Feb. 6, gaining as much as 18% in early trading. By roughly 3:30 p.m. ET, that gain had been pared somewhat to around 11%. The big news was the company's fiscal second-quarter 2023 earnings, which came out prior to the market's open.Napco reported quarterly sales of $42.3 million, up 27% from the fiscal second quarter of 2022. That top-line figure was a record result for the second stanza of a fiscal year. Notably, recurring revenue increased 35% year over year to $14.9 million. Based on the January 2023 recurring revenue figures, management estimates that the annual run rate for recurring revenue is roughly $59 million, down slightly from December. Still, the gross margin for recurring revenue was a very notable 89% in the fiscal second quarter, up from 87%, meaning this is a highly profitable line of business. Sales of hardware rose 23% year over year, with margins of 23%, up from 8% in the year-ago period.On the bottom line, earnings came in at $0.23 per share in the fiscal second quarter of 2023, up from $0.03 per share in the same quarter of the prior year. Wall Street consensus estimates had been calling for $0.14 per share, so it was a fairly large beat. Combine that with the more modest beat on the top line, however, and it's easy to see why investors were particularly positive about Napco's shares today.