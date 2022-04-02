|
02.04.2022 00:27:23
Why Nasdaq EV Stocks Were All Over the Map Friday
After a big drop in the first quarter of 2022, investors in the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) had hoped to see a nice bounce to start the month of April. It took some doing, but by the market close, the Nasdaq finished up 41 points to 14,262.The electric vehicle space has been among the most turbulent in recent years, but long-term investors have seen big gains from the likes of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and its newer peers. On Friday, though, EV stocks didn't all rise in lockstep. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) suffered losses, while Tesla was little changed and shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) moved significantly higher. Let's take a closer look at everything going on in the EV space on Friday.Li Auto saw its stock rise almost 6% on Friday. The company reported its latest delivery figures, continuing its strong upward momentum.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
