Why Nasdaq Stock Sank on Wednesday

Several key Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) key trading indexes landed in positive territory Wednesday. Funnily enough, we can't say the same about its stock. Nasdaq shares lost more than 2% of their value across that trading session, because of news that a major stockholder unloaded some of its holdings. That 2%-plus loss was in marked contrast to, for example, the Nasdaq Composite index, which rose by more than 1%. Shortly after market closed on Tuesday, Nasdaq and Borse Dubai announced that the latter company had launched a secondary offering of Nasdaq 's common stock. The U.A.E.-based exchange operator is selling just under 27 million shares of its American peer and has granted the sale's underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 4 million-plus shares. As is customary in secondary sales, Nasdaq stressed that it will receive no proceeds from the issue, as it is not the selling party.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel