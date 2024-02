Why Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Popped Today

Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE: NGVC) soared 15.8% today after the organic grocery chain delivered strong quarterly results.For its fiscal first-quarter 2024 ended Dec. 31, 2023, Natural Grocers' net sales grew 7.6% year over year to $301.8 million, including a 6.2% increase in daily-average comparable-store sales. Net income climbed nearly 80% to $0.34 per share -- trouncing expectations for earnings of $0.19 per share -- helped by a combination of sales growth, pricing initiatives, and effective operating-expense management."Our differentiated offering of carefully vetted natural and organic products, and compelling value proposition, continue to resonate with today's health-conscious consumers and distinguish us in the marketplace," stated Natural Grocers Co-President Kemper Isley.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel