Navitas Aktie
WKN DE: A0M77R / ISIN: AU000000NVT2
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28.07.2026 23:21:48
Why Navitas Semiconductor Stock Plummeted by 12% Today
The stock of next-generation chip company Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ: NVTS) was looking like yesterday's news on Tuesday. Many investors gave the company the heave-ho after disseminating its latest set of quarterly results, which were marked by a big miss on the bottom line. The share price eroded by more than 12% that trading session.Navitas published its second-quarter figures after market close on Monday, divulging that it earned revenue of $10.5 million. That was down notably from the $14.5 million in the same quarter of 2025. Net income not under generally accepted accounting principles (non-GAAP, or adjusted) narrowed to $9.3 million ($0.95 per share) from the year-ago deficit of $9.8 million. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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