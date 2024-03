Why nCino Stock Jumped Today

Shares of nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) soared 19% on Wednesday after the cloud-based banking software company announced strong quarterly results and encouraging forward guidance.For its fiscal fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, 2024, nCino 's revenue grew 13% year over year to $123.7 million, translating to adjusted (non-GAAP) net income of $0.21 per share. Analysts, on average, were only modeling earnings of $0.12 per share on roughly the same revenue.Within its top line, nCino 's subscription revenue grew 16% year over year to $107.5 million, while professional services and other revenue fell slightly to $16.2 million.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel