Why NCR Corporation Stock Crashed Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) crashed hard on Wednesday. The provider of ATM kiosks, digital banking services, point-of-sale systems, and restaurant management tools published its first-quarter results on Tuesday evening. Investors were not impressed by this report.Image source: Getty Images.NCR's first-quarter sales rose 21% year over year, landing at $1.86 billion. Unfortunately, your average analyst expected a stronger surge with top-line revenue near $1.93 billion. On the bottom line, adjusted earnings fell 35% to $0.33 per diluted share. Here, the Street consensus had pointed to $0.63 per share.Continue reading