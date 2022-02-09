|
Why NCR Shares Jumped Nearly 15% Today
Shares of NCR (NYSE: NCR) rose by as much as 14.8% on Wednesday following the release of a mixed earnings report and other news. The stock reached that peak at 9:45 a.m. ET before backing down slightly to close the session with a still-impressive gain of 14.3%.The company, which makes retail and banking equipment such as ATMs, ordering kiosks, and barcode scanners, saw fourth-quarter sales rise 25% year over year to $2.03 billion. Recurring revenues increased by 35%, making up 58% of total sales. Adjusted earnings jumped 29% to $0.76 per diluted share.The average Wall Street analyst had expected earnings near $0.70 per share on revenue in the neighborhood of $2.07 billion. Guidance targets for 2022 pointed just below the current Wall Street consensus across the board.Continue reading
