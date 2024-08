Why NCR Voyix Stock Was Climbing This Week

Retail fintech company NCR Voyix (NYSE: VYX) was the subject of a new and rather positive analyst note at the start of the week, and this set the tone for subsequent trading days. As of early Friday, before market open, the company's share price had risen by more than 15% week to date, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.The NCR Voyix bull was Oppenheimer prognosticator Ian Zaffino. Late on Monday, Zaffino issued a new research report on the company, reiterating his outperform (buy, in other words) recommendation and price target of $19 per share. At the most recent closing share price, this suggests NCR Voyix stock has potential upside of 48%.Zaffino's move comes after his company hosted NCR Voyix David Wilkinson at a tech industry conference. During the event, NCR Voyix 's top brass discussed at some length their sale of the company's digital banking unit. Announced earlier this month, the deal is for NCR Voyix to sell the unit to a firm called Veritas Capital for a base price of $2.45 billion.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool