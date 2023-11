Why NerdWallet Stock Bucked the Market Drop Last Month With a 21% Gain

Shares of financial information company NerdWallet (NASDAQ: NRDS) jumped 21.3% in October, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Through Oct. 26, the stock was actually down over 26%. But that afternoon, the company reported financial results for the third quarter of 2023. The stock consequently skyrocketed, ultimately erasing losses and finishing the month with market-crushing gains.Ironically, Wall Street didn't appear overly impressed with the Q3 results from NerdWallet. Oppenheimer analyst Jed Kelly subsequently lowered his price target for NerdWallet stock from $16 per share to $13 per share, according to StreetInsider.Likewise, Truist analyst Youssef Squali lowered his price target for NerdWallet stock from $21 per share to $20 per share, according to The Fly.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel