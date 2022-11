Why NetEase Stock Was Up Before Falling This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Week to date, shares of NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) were up 4.4% as of 10:21 a.m. ET on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.The stock has fallen 33% year to date. The Chinese game services provider delivered earnings results that fell short of expectations. In other news, Activision Blizzard announced it was suspending game services in China after failing to extend its licensing agreement with NetEase. Should investors be concerned?NetEase is one of China's leading game service providers and has held a licensing agreement with Blizzard Entertainment to publish certain titles in China, including Diablo, World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, Overwatch, Warcraft III, and the StarCraft series. Continue reading