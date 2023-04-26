|
26.04.2023 15:53:00
Why Netflix, Walt Disney, and Warner Bros. Discovery Are No-Brainer Buys Right Now
The story of the streaming video-on-demand (SVOD) industry in recent years has been one of exponential growth -- particularly during the worst months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), and Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) all saw their subscriber numbers rise during the lockdown periods.But as the world has opened up again, growth in the streaming business has become harder to come by -- partly driven by higher prices and consumer fatigue. In spite of the challenges, many believe there is still room for the global streaming market to expand. Fortune Business Insights projects the space will grow at a compound annual rate of 19.9% between 2022 and 2029.With this in mind, here's why Netflix, Walt Disney, and Warner Bros. Discovery could be smart buys over the long term.Continue reading
