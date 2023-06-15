|
15.06.2023 15:15:00
Why Netflix, Walt Disney, and Warner Bros. Discovery Are No-Brainer Buys Right Now
Subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) companies may not be growing as quickly as they were a few years ago, but that doesn't mean investors should ignore them. As the streaming industry has matured, SVOD companies have begun to focus on the economics of their services rather than simply spending heavily to gain market share. This could lead to potential returns for stakeholders as streaming operators think outside the box to find new growth opportunities.Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), and Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) have all been making adjustments as they adapt to a more saturated marketplace, and there are some key reasons why these changes could make them all solid bets. Let's break it down.Netflix, the world's largest streaming company by subscriber count, has perhaps painted itself into a corner with its success. Simply put, once you've captured a large portion of the available market, it becomes harder to grow. Netflix has tried to address this issue head-on by extracting more money from existing customers.Continue reading
|11.05.23
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.02.23
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|21.11.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.11.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|09.11.22
|Walt Disney Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Discovery Holdings LtdShs
|7,20
|-0,69%
|Netflix Inc.
|405,60
|0,16%
|NOW Inc When Issued
|9,05
|-4,23%
|Walt Disney
|85,09
|-1,00%
|Warner Bros. Discovery
|11,91
|-7,03%
