Why Netflix Is Plummeting Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) plummeted 25% out of the gate Friday morning after its fourth-quarter earnings report revealed slower-than-expected subscriber growth and forecast future subscriber additions that seem to be falling off the table edge. As of 10:52 a.m. ET today, its shares are down 24.06%.Add in an otherwise disappointing earnings with profits plunging 34% to $632 million, and it seems clear the pandemic push is all but over.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading