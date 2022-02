Why Netflix Is Up (Again) Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Following through on yesterday's big bounce, shares of streaming giant Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) are higher by 5% as of 3:29 p.m. ET Tuesday. No new news surfaced from or about the company. Rather, investors continue to digest a number of factors, including yesterday's upgrade, that will impact the company (and its stock).If a specific development has to be linked to the week-to-date gain of nearly 17%, it's the combination of a recent upgrade from Citigroup and the recently completed $20 million purchase of Netflix stock by Netflix CEO Reed Hastings. Although Citi analyst Jason Bazinet lowered his price target from $595 per share to $450, he also upgraded the stock from a neutral to a buy, citing the company's pricing power.