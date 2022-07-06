|
06.07.2022 13:32:00
Why Netflix Needs Live Sports More Than Any Other Streamer
As competition in the streaming industry continues to heat up, companies are looking at new ways to grow their business and attract subscribers. Live sports is one way several streaming services intend to stay competitive. However, while almost every platform would benefit from adding live sports to its service, here's why the athletic entertainment genre is best suited for Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX).Netflix added the documentary series Formula 1: Drive to Survive to its library in March 2019 and has released new seasons of the show every year since. Each season consists of 10 episodes detailing the highs and lows of the racing season.Although Formula 1 (F1) has never been as popular in the U.S. as it is in the rest of the world, Drive to Survive has been a hit for Netflix. The show's fourth season debuted on March 11 as the platform's fifth-most-watched show for the week of March 7 to March 13, racking up more than 28 million viewing hours. The series then rose to fourth with over 29 million hours the following week. Continue reading
