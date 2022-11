Why Netflix Rallied Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of streaming giant Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) closed Monday's trading session up 3.2%, decisively outperforming the major U.S. indexes, which declined.Its gains may have had something to do with Friday's release of Nielsen's ratings for streaming services for the week of Oct. 10, which showed The Watcher in the top spot and other Netflix shows giving it a total of seven slots in the top 10. The Watcher, a seven-episode series about a suburban family that is stalked by an unknown person or group, garnered 2.36 billion minutes of viewing in the week of Oct. 10 through Oct. 16. Netflix's Dahmer, a biopic series about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, was previously No. 1, but slipped to No. 3 behind Amazon Prime Video's Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power. However, Netflix remains the dominant streaming force. Continue reading