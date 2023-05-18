18.05.2023 17:53:17

Why Netflix Stock Charged Higher Thursday Morning

Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) jumped on Thursday, surging as much as 8.6%. As of 11:23 a.m. ET, the stock was still up 7.9%.The catalyst that drove the streaming pioneer higher was news that the company's ad-supported tier is showing promise, after a lackluster debut.Netflix introduced its Basic with Ads plan -- the company's advertising supported tier -- six months ago. At the time, investors were concerned existing subscribers would trade down to the lower-priced plan, but that hasn't played out. When the company provided an update in a virtual meeting with advertisers, Netflix reported that its advertising business is finally gathering steam. The ad-supported tier has hit 5 million monthly active users, after reporting just 1 million in March.  Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Netflix Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Netflix Inc.mehr Analysen

19.04.23 Netflix Neutral Credit Suisse Group
19.04.23 Netflix Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
19.04.23 Netflix Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
19.04.23 Netflix Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.04.23 Netflix Buy Deutsche Bank AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Netflix Inc. 343,30 -0,52% Netflix Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX vor Handelsstart fester -- DAX im Plus erwartet -- Asiens Märkte uneins
Am heimischen wie auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt werden am Freitag Pluszeichen erwartet. Am Freitag können sich die größten Börsen in Asien nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen