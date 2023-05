Why Netflix Stock Charged Higher Thursday Morning

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) jumped on Thursday, surging as much as 8.6%. As of 11:23 a.m. ET, the stock was still up 7.9%.The catalyst that drove the streaming pioneer higher was news that the company's ad-supported tier is showing promise, after a lackluster debut.Netflix introduced its Basic with Ads plan -- the company's advertising supported tier -- six months ago. At the time, investors were concerned existing subscribers would trade down to the lower-priced plan, but that hasn't played out. When the company provided an update in a virtual meeting with advertisers, Netflix reported that its advertising business is finally gathering steam. The ad-supported tier has hit 5 million monthly active users, after reporting just 1 million in March.