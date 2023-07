Why Netflix Stock Dropped 8.4% On Thursday

Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) closed Thursday's trading session 8.4% lower, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the streaming media leader announced mixed second-quarter 2023 results and light forward guidance.On one hand, Netflix 's revenue climbed a modest 2.7% year over year (or 6% at constant currency) to $8.19 billion, falling short of analysts' consensus estimates for $8.3 billion. On the other hand, Netflix 's earnings climbed 2.8% year over year to $3.29 per share, handily outpacing expectations calling for a modest decline in earnings to $2.86 per share.Netflix management also confirmed the company added an impressive 5.9 million net new subscribers in the quarter -- more than twice the total forecasted by the company three months ago -- helped by its rollout of paid sharing to over 100 countries. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel