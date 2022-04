Why Netflix Stock Flopped Again Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

One day after experiencing one of the worst trading sessions in its history, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) stock took another fall on Thursday.At least this one wasn't as bad; the streaming video bellwether's shares closed "only" 3.5% lower. Some of this can be attributed to lingering pessimism following the company's ugly first-quarter results, but it was also due to a top investor bailing on the stock, and a raft of analyst price-target cuts and downgrades.Like the ending of a mediocre film, we could have guessed the reaction of many analysts to Netflix's first-quarter earnings report (in which it shockingly revealed a 200,000-count loss in streaming clients, with far more departures anticipated to come). The price target cuts and recommendation downgrades came thick and fast, even from longtime bulls.Continue reading