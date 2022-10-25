|
25.10.2022 19:33:00
Why Netflix Stock Is Rising Today
Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) jumped higher on Tuesday morning, thanks to a bullish analyst update. The early gains peaked at 10:20 a.m. ET, when Netflix stock traded 5.3% above Monday's closing price.Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Netflix stock from a neutral rating to an outperform grade. Daiwa analyst Satoshi Tanaka also boosted his target price on the stock from $226 to $330 per share. The new target represents a 17% premium over last-night's final price point and an 11% upside from Tuesday morning's peak reading.The firm hasn't published a detailed explanation of the logic behind this upgrade. However, Netflix posted robust earnings last week, exceeding analyst estimates by 1% on the revenue line and by 45% in earnings. The company also added subscribers after two straight quarters of sinking customer tallies, and the report also outlined Netflix's ad-supported service and password-sharing crackdown plans in greater detail.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!