|
24.01.2022 20:22:51
Why Netflix Stock Is Tumbling Today
Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) were sliding today after a Jefferies analyst downgraded the company's stock from a buy rating to hold and cut his price target from $737 down to $415. Making matters worse, the broader stock market is experiencing a massive sell-off today as investors expect the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in the coming months. Netflix's stock fell by as much as 11% today and was down by 5.7% as of 1:52 p.m. ET. Jefferies analyst Andrew Uerkwitz downgraded Netflix's stock and cut its price target, saying that "the best content slate we've seen is doing little" to drive subscriber growth. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!