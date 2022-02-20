|
20.02.2022 13:00:00
Why Netflix Stock Isn't Exciting Investors Right Now
In this clip from "The Rank" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Feb. 7, Motley Fool contributors Taylor Carmichael, Jason Hall, and Matt Frankel discuss why now might not be the time to invest in Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) given the competitive landscape, rising interest rates, and the growing pressure on customers to choose, and potentially eliminate, certain streaming services.Taylor Carmichael: You know, it's funny. I was exactly the same thing, Matt. I was really surprised that you all ranked it as low as you did. In my case, I might hold a grudge against Netflix. I sold it 12 years ago, which is like leaving a million dollars on a bus. Maybe now it's $500,000 on a bus. I'm always irritable whenever I bring up Netflix because I sold it. I think part of it, why they got hit, is they had a high multiple. Netflix had a very high multiple and, this particular crash, there was a lot of multiple shedding. In this particular case, I don't actually think they are going to get that big multiple again. I look at it and I'm like that's fairly valued for their growth rate. Their growth rate is not super exciting. I don't have a lot prepared. Let me share the screen.Continue reading
