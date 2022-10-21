|
Why Netflix Stock Jumped This Week
Week to date, shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) were up more than 24% as of 12:17 p.m. ET on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The streaming leader posted its first quarter of subscriber growth since the fourth quarter of last year.After the company posted a surprise subscriber loss in the first quarter, the stock hit a 52-week low of $162 in May. The stock has recovered sharply off those lows, trading at $286 at the time of writing. Year to date, the stock is still down 52%, but market sentiment has completely changed for the better in the last week.Netflix delivered paid net subscriber additions of 2.41 million, beating management's guidance of 1 million. With a full slate of new releases hitting the service over the last few months, management bragged that it had the highest engagement compared to other streaming services in the quarter.Continue reading
