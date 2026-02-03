Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
|
03.02.2026 12:11:00
Why Netflix Stock Lost 11% Last Month
Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) fell 11% in January 2026, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The video-streaming pioneer started sliding in October 2025, as unexpected tax charges met rumor mill whispers about a potential buyout bid for Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD).The negative trend continued as Netflix actually launched the rumored Warner Bros. bid in December, followed by an unsolicited rival offer. In January, the Warner Bros. drama dominated Netflix's Wall Street vibe. A solid fourth-quarter report wasn't robust enough to stop the downtrend.The Warner Bros. deal is a potential game changer. Putting Warner's namesake movie studio and the top-shelf HBO channel together with Netflix's world-class distribution network would reshape Hollywood in many ways. It would also radically alter Netflix's balance sheet, as the company would need to borrow a lot of cash to finance its revised all-cash offer of $82.7 billion.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
