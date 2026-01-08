Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
|
08.01.2026 22:13:00
Why Netflix Stock Lost 12.9% In December 2025
Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) fell 12.9% in December 2025, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The retreat capped a volatile year for Netflix investors, landing 30% below June's all-time high of $133.91 per split-adjusted share. As of this writing on Jan. 8, 2026, the stock trades at $91.18 per share.The culprit behind Netflix's recent price drops? That would be the ongoing buyout drama over Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD).On Dec. 5, 2025, Netflix issued a negotiated buyout bid. In a fairly complex deal structure, Netflix would first allow Warner Bros. to separate itself from the Discovery-branded set of cable TV stations, as the company announced 7 months ago. Then, Netflix would let the Discovery business go and pursue an $82.7 billion cash-and-stock deal for the movie studio and streaming service assets remaining under the Warner Bros. name.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
