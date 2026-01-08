Netflix Aktie

Netflix für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
08.01.2026 22:13:00

Why Netflix Stock Lost 12.9% In December 2025

Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) fell 12.9% in December 2025, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The retreat capped a volatile year for Netflix investors, landing 30% below June's all-time high of $133.91 per split-adjusted share. As of this writing on Jan. 8, 2026, the stock trades at $91.18 per share.The culprit behind Netflix's recent price drops? That would be the ongoing buyout drama over Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD).On Dec. 5, 2025, Netflix issued a negotiated buyout bid. In a fairly complex deal structure, Netflix would first allow Warner Bros. to separate itself from the Discovery-branded set of cable TV stations, as the company announced 7 months ago. Then, Netflix would let the Discovery business go and pursue an $82.7 billion cash-and-stock deal for the movie studio and streaming service assets remaining under the Warner Bros. name.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Netflix Inc.

mehr Nachrichten