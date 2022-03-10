|
10.03.2022 00:16:44
Why Netflix Stock Popped by 5% on Wednesday
Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) rose by a shade under 5% on Wednesday, topping the performance of the surging S&P 500 index, which gained about 3.6%. Investors were cheered when a longtime Netflix bear lost some of his grumpiness and upgraded his recommendation on the stock. The analyst in question is Wedbush's Michael Pachter, who has attracted some notoriety for being a top Netflix bear. It seems he's warming up to the company a bit: On Wednesday, he upped his recommendation on its shares from underperform (read: sell) to neutral. He kept his price target the same, though, at $342 per share.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
