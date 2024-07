Why Netflix Stock Popped on Monday

Earnings season is upon us, and up on Wall Street, analysts are placing bets for who will miss and who will beat earnings this quarter. The news on Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) is good.This morning, three separate analysts -- Bank of America, MoffettNathanson, and Morgan Stanley -- all raised their price targets on the streaming TV provider. And as a result, Netflix stock is up a solid 2.3% through noon ET. Admittedly, only two of these price target hikes were propitious for Netflix . Moffett raised its price target, but only to $565, and only with a neutral rating, despite predicting faster subscriber growth as Netflix 's crackdown on password sharing continues converting freeloaders to paying customers. BofA and Morgan Stanley were more enthusiastic.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool