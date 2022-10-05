|
Why Netflix Stock Slumped on Wednesday Morning
Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) slumped Wednesday morning, falling as much as 5.5%. As of 3:26 p.m. ET, the stock was down 1.2%.The broader market was selling off today, which no doubt helped fuel the decline. However, a recent survey suggested that the streaming giant could face far greater subscriber losses in the coming months.Consumers may have finally gotten fed up with Netflix's price hikes, according to a study conducted by Reviews.org. The organization surveyed 1,000 Americans, asking about their streaming habits, subscription services, and their feelings regarding Netflix -- and the conclusion was shocking. Continue reading
