Why Netflix Stock Slumped Today

Shares of streaming-video platform Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) slumped on Friday after the company reported financial results for the first quarter of 2024. The company's numbers looked great but investors seem concerned with a confusing change in its disclosures going forward. As a result, Netflix stock was down 8% as of 11:45 a.m. ET.In Q1, Netflix kept building upon recently improving trends in the business. The company's revenue was up 15% year over year to $9.4 billion -- its third consecutive quarter of accelerated growth. And it had operating income of $2.6 billion, which was its best quarter ever for this metric.Netflix's management gave upbeat guidance for the rest of 2024 as well. Specifically, it expects 13% to 15% top-line growth, which is impressive for a company of this size. And it raised its full-year operating margin guidance to 25%, up from previous guidance of 24%.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel