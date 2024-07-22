|
Why Netflix Stock Topped the Market Today
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) stock got off to a good trading week on Monday, outpacing many other companies on the exchange. On the back of several positive analyst notes, the streaming giant's stock closed the day over 2% higher, more than double the percentage-rate gain of the bellwether S&P 500 index.Netflix reported its second-quarter earnings Friday morning and -- at least initially -- investors rewarded it by pushing it up in price early that trading session. That gratitude rally didn't really last, although it probably should have; the company notched a convincing beat on earnings, and edged past the average analyst estimate for revenue. This was on the back of an impressive gain in Netflix's all-important subscriber count. The following business day, a clutch of analysts tracking the stock made upward revisions on their Netflix takes.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
