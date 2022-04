Why Netflix Stock Was Falling Again Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) continued to drop this morning as the leading streamer is still feeling the consequences of a disastrous earnings report last week. The first-quarter update included a surprise loss of 200,000 subscribers, and the company said it expected to lose another 2 million paying members in the second quarter.Negative reports in a number of popular financial media outlets over the weekend helped the drag the stock lower today.As of 11:43 a.m. ET, the stock was down 3.1%.