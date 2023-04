Why Netflix Stock Was Sliding Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) were moving lower today after the company disappointed the market with its first-quarter earnings report. Netflix met analyst expectations, but missed the mark with its guidance, and delayed the rollout of its crackdown on password sharing.As of 10:34 a.m. ET, the stock was down 3.5% after falling as much as 5.3% earlier in the morning. Netflix reported another round of slow growth, adding just 1.75 million subscribers in the quarter with revenue growing 3.7%, or 8% in constant currency, to $8.16 billion, which was slightly below the analyst consensus at $8.18 billion. Continue reading