18.07.2023 23:22:00
Why Netflix Stock Zoomed Almost 6% Higher Today
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) is on the cusp of releasing its latest set of quarterly earnings, and analysts were upping their price targets in anticipation of a good show. On the back of two such hikes on Tuesday, investors pushed the entertainment stock's value up by 5.5%, crushing the S&P 500 index's 0.7% increase.The two raising parties were Jefferies's Andrew Uerkwitz and Matthew Harrigan of Benchmark, both of whom added considerably to their respective levels. For Uerkwitz, Netflix is now worth $520 per share rather than the $440 of his preceding estimation. He reiterated his buy recommendation on the stock. Harrigan's new price target on the shares is $293 apiece. Previously, it stood at $250. This doesn't mean he's about to binge on the video streamer, however, as he maintained his sell recommendation. Continue reading
