|
08.09.2022 00:47:23
Why Netflix Was a Star Stock Today
Many investors have become notably more bearish on Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) lately, but you wouldn't know that by looking at the stock's performance on Wednesday. It surged nearly 5% higher on the day, thanks to an article in a top financial news outlet highlighting some potentially beneficial moves it's making, and an analyst recommendation upgrade. The article was published Wednesday morning in the finance world's newspaper of record, The Wall Street Journal. Citing "people familiar with the matter," the report states that Netflix is actively reviewing its operations for areas in which it can cut costs. Among other activities currently being assessed are its real estate holdings and cloud computing expenses. In the personnel sphere, the article's sources say the company has actively been hiring more junior staff, presumably because such individuals require lower salaries.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Netflix Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Netflix Inc.mehr Analysen
|07.09.22
|Netflix Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.07.22
|Netflix Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.07.22
|Netflix Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|20.07.22
|Netflix Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.07.22
|Netflix Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.09.22
|Netflix Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.07.22
|Netflix Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.07.22
|Netflix Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|20.07.22
|Netflix Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.07.22
|Netflix Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.22
|Netflix Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.03.22
|Netflix Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.01.22
|Netflix Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.01.22
|Netflix Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.10.21
|Netflix Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.07.22
|Netflix Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.06.22
|Netflix Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.09.22
|Netflix Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.07.22
|Netflix Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.07.22
|Netflix Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|20.07.22
|Netflix Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.07.22
|Netflix Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Netflix Inc.
|228,35
|1,08%