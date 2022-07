Why Netflix's Ad Business Could Be a Juggernaut

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After nearly a decade of avoiding the ad business, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) is starting an ad business.Co-CEO Reed Hastings had long dismissed the idea, arguing that the simplicity of Netflix's ad-free subscription model was an advantage, but the market finally forced his hand.Netflix stock is down 64%, with much of that decline coming after the company reported a surprise decline in total subscribers in the first quarter and lost another net 1 million members in the second quarter.Continue reading